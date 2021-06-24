Rick Carlisle returning to Pacers as head coach

Rick Carlisle resigned as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks last week, and he is officially returning to a very familiar place.

Carlisle had been hired as the head coach of the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Tim McMahon was told by sources that the two sides have agreed to a four-year, $29 million contract.

Carlisle coached the Pacers from 2003-2007 before he was hired by the Mavericks. He took the team to the postseason multiple times, including an Eastern Conference Finals berth in 2004. The era was viewed as a successful one in Indiana, so you can understand why the Pacers wanted him back.

Prior to becoming the head coach in Indiana, Carlisle worked as an assistant under Pacers executive Larry Bird when Bird was the head coach of the team.

Carlisle was linked to at least one other team, but it is no surprise that he ended up back with the Pacers. The 61-year-old should be a popular hire.