Ex-NBA champion ejected from son’s high school game for heckling

Former 7-time NBA champion Robert Horry was ejected from his son’s high school basketball game on Friday night for heckling.

Horry’s son Christian is a junior for Harvard-Westlake, a private school in the Los Angeles area. His son’s team was facing St. Francis High School in La Canada Flintridge, Calif. on Friday night.

According to TMZ Sports, Christian was called in the third quarter for his fourth foul of the game. That led Robert to heckle the officials from the stands, which resulted in his ejection.

In the video, Horry could be heard saying “you suck” to the referee.

The former 7-time NBA champion addressed matters via Twitter on Saturday.

The passion I have for basketball goes beyond words..words got me tossed out my son’s game. Emotions are a part of sports & always will be whether you play or a fan, I’ve been both. Respect the game & all those involved, yes. Basketball unifies in many ways. — Robert Horry (@RKHorry) January 28, 2023

That’s not much of an apology.

Harvard-Westlake won the game 68-55. They’re 25-1 this season.