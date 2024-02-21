Former Rockets player Robert Reid dies at 68

The Houston Rockets on Tuesday announced the news that the team’s former player Robert Reid died at the age of 68.

The Rockets posted a memorial photo of Reid on X along with a caption commemorating his time with the team.

The Fertitta Family and the Houston Rockets are deeply saddened by the passing of former player, Robert Reid, whose contributions were instrumental in guiding the Houston Rockets to their first two NBA Finals appearances in 1980-81 and 1985-86. pic.twitter.com/6fc5dyLqDA — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 20, 2024

Reid was selected by the Rockets with the 40th pick in the 1977 NBA Draft. The St. Mary’s alum spent 10 years with the team while averaging 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 46.7% shooting from the field.

Reid enjoyed his best statistical year during the 1980-81 campaign. The 6’8″ swingman started all 82 games for a Houston team that eventually made it all the way to the NBA Finals. His 15.9 points per game ranked third on the squad behind franchise icons Moses Malone (27.8 ppg) and Calvin Murphy (16.7 ppg).

Reid memorably took leave from the team during the 1982-83 season due to religious reasons. He returned the following year and played five more seasons with the Rockets.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who entered the league a few seasons after Reid, also lamented the death of his former friend and rival on the court.

I’m deeply saddened by the news that my friend Robert Reid passed away today. Robert was a fierce competitor for the Houston Rockets and one of the best defensive players the league has ever seen! He was always a good host when I visited Houston, and we shared many meals together… pic.twitter.com/EF96jBg0ZX — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 20, 2024

Reid had brief stints with the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Philadelphia 76ers before retiring in 1991.