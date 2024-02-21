 Skip to main content
Former Rockets player Robert Reid dies at 68

February 20, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The logo of the Houston Rockets

Mar 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; A detail of the Houston Rockets logo on the side of Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) shorts as he plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets on Tuesday announced the news that the team’s former player Robert Reid died at the age of 68.

The Rockets posted a memorial photo of Reid on X along with a caption commemorating his time with the team.

Reid was selected by the Rockets with the 40th pick in the 1977 NBA Draft. The St. Mary’s alum spent 10 years with the team while averaging 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 46.7% shooting from the field.

Reid enjoyed his best statistical year during the 1980-81 campaign. The 6’8″ swingman started all 82 games for a Houston team that eventually made it all the way to the NBA Finals. His 15.9 points per game ranked third on the squad behind franchise icons Moses Malone (27.8 ppg) and Calvin Murphy (16.7 ppg).

Reid memorably took leave from the team during the 1982-83 season due to religious reasons. He returned the following year and played five more seasons with the Rockets.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who entered the league a few seasons after Reid, also lamented the death of his former friend and rival on the court.

Reid had brief stints with the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Philadelphia 76ers before retiring in 1991.

