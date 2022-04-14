Celtics’ Robert Williams reportedly has chance at first round return

The Boston Celtics may be getting Robert Williams back on the floor even sooner than previously believed.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that there is a “very real” chance that Williams could return at some point in the Celtics’ first round series against the Brooklyn Nets, particularly late in the round.

“The possibility, I’m told, is very real that Robert Williams could return int his first round series against the Nets,” Wojnarowski said. “Game 6 would fall on just about one month since his left knee meniscus surgery back on March 30. The thought from the very beginning was, because of the nature of this meniscus surgery, that he could be back even within that one month timetable. He has continued to progress. He’s met all his benchmarks so far, I’m told.”

Williams was a key defensive anchor for the Celtics during the regular season. He was originally given a 4-6 week timetable after undergoing surgery, and there appears to be a solid chance that he meets the low end of that target.

If Williams does return for Boston against the Nets, that would make the quote one Brooklyn player was called out for look even worse in retrospect.

Photo: Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) reacts during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports