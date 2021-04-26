Rockets’ John Wall shut down for rest of season

John Wall’s season with the Houston Rockets is over.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Monday that Wall is being shut down the rest of the season due to a hamstring tweak.

Rockets star guard John Wall will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring tweak, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wall being shut down also gives Houston opportunity to tinker with lineups for final 11 games of season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2021

The Rockets have the worst record in the league this season and not much to play for. Wall’s injury could be a convenient time for them to see how some of their other players like Kevin Porter Jr., Jae’Sean Tate and Armoni Brooks can perform.

Wall, 30, played in 40 games this season, which was his most since 2017-2018. He averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game.