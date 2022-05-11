 Skip to main content
Rudy Gobert goes after Skip Bayless over Twitter

May 10, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Feb 24, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) warms up before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Rudy Gobert got into a back-and-forth with Shaquille O’Neal this week, and now he is going after someone who is just a bit smaller.

Gobert targeted FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless over Twitter Tuesday. The Utah Jazz center was responding to an “Undisputed” segment in which Bayless and co-host Shannon Sharpe gave their opinions on Gobert saying that he would have “locked up” O’Neal in a hypothetical one-on-one.

Bayless said that Gobert was a “fake tough guy” and “finesse defender” who needed to “shut up.” Gobert was not pleased with those remarks and called out Bayless, saying that Bayless would not say that to his face. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year also said that Bayless wasn’t allowed to talk to him like that.

To his credit, Gobert keeps that same energy with everyone. He is not afraid to go after Bayless, to trade barbs with O’Neal, or even to trash entire teams.

As for Bayless, at least he is feuding with actual NBA players this time around instead of with their wives.

