Rudy Gobert goes after Skip Bayless over Twitter

Rudy Gobert got into a back-and-forth with Shaquille O’Neal this week, and now he is going after someone who is just a bit smaller.

Gobert targeted FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless over Twitter Tuesday. The Utah Jazz center was responding to an “Undisputed” segment in which Bayless and co-host Shannon Sharpe gave their opinions on Gobert saying that he would have “locked up” O’Neal in a hypothetical one-on-one.

Bayless said that Gobert was a “fake tough guy” and “finesse defender” who needed to “shut up.” Gobert was not pleased with those remarks and called out Bayless, saying that Bayless would not say that to his face. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year also said that Bayless wasn’t allowed to talk to him like that.

Would u speak to me that way if you were standing in front of me @RealSkipBayless ?🤔 I’m cool with the constant disrespect and opinions about who i am as a player and i CHOOSE to let these things slide but it seems like people are getting way to comfortable… https://t.co/YZ0wjwtuE3 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 11, 2022

Only two people on this earth are allowed to talk to me that way @RealSkipBayless . And you’re not one of em. https://t.co/TGGfk2nAHe — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 11, 2022

To his credit, Gobert keeps that same energy with everyone. He is not afraid to go after Bayless, to trade barbs with O’Neal, or even to trash entire teams.

As for Bayless, at least he is feuding with actual NBA players this time around instead of with their wives.