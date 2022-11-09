Russell Westbrook now favored to win surprising NBA award

Is it possible that Russell Westbrook goes from persona non-grata with the Los Angeles Lakers to an award-winner for the team? That’s what one sportsbook thinks is possible.

Bovada has posted odds for many NBA awards. Their latest odds have Westbrook as the favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Here are the odds:

Russell Westbrook (LAL) +120

Jordan Poole (GSW) +300

Christian Wood (DAL) +700

Malcolm Brogdon (BOS) +2000

Bones Hyland +2500

Bennedict Mathurin (IND) +2800

This is a pretty surprising development.

When the season began, Westbrook was a starting player. Additionally, few would have figured that he would be OK with a role coming off the bench. But he has reacted to it well.

Westbrook has come off the bench for six games. He’s seen a big boost in his confidence and production across the board. In four games this month, Westbrook is averaging 20 points per game on 56.9 percent shooting. For a guy who was struggling to score and couldn’t make a shot, that is a big turnaround.