Russell Westbrook now favored to win surprising NBA award

November 9, 2022
by Larry Brown
Russell Westbrook warms up

Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Is it possible that Russell Westbrook goes from persona non-grata with the Los Angeles Lakers to an award-winner for the team? That’s what one sportsbook thinks is possible.

Bovada has posted odds for many NBA awards. Their latest odds have Westbrook as the favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Here are the odds:

Russell Westbrook (LAL) +120
Jordan Poole (GSW) +300
Christian Wood (DAL) +700
Malcolm Brogdon (BOS) +2000
Bones Hyland +2500
Bennedict Mathurin (IND) +2800

This is a pretty surprising development.

When the season began, Westbrook was a starting player. Additionally, few would have figured that he would be OK with a role coming off the bench. But he has reacted to it well.

Westbrook has come off the bench for six games. He’s seen a big boost in his confidence and production across the board. In four games this month, Westbrook is averaging 20 points per game on 56.9 percent shooting. For a guy who was struggling to score and couldn’t make a shot, that is a big turnaround.

Russell Westbrook
