Russell Westbrook was so bad Lakers thought he needed his eyes checked

Russell Westbrook has had one of his worst seasons as a pro this year, and his play was apparently so bad at times that it led to questions about his eye sight.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, people with the Los Angeles Lakers wondered if Westbrook might be having trouble seeing. They also had concerns about Westbrook’s hands, since he regularly received treatment on them during the season.

“People on the team and around the league began to wonder if something was wrong with his hands or eyes,” Shelburne wrote. “It’s not often a player makes just 65% of his dunks in a season.”

Sources close to Westbrook told Shelburne that the 33-year-old’s hands were “thoroughly checked by a specialist” and that there are no issues.

Westbrook has converted less than 30 percent of his three-pointers this season. The dunk stat that Shelburne mentioned is even more alarming. The main reason Westbrook has such erratic shooting nights is that his shot selection is poor. That has obviously been a big source of frustration for the Lakers.

The Lakers will undoubtedly try to move on from Westbrook this offseason, even if his biggest issues were with someone who is unlikely to remain with the team.

