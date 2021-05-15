Scott Brooks has funny quote about celebrating Russell Westbrook’s record

Now that Russell Westbrook has broken Oscar Robertson’s all-time record for career triple-doubles, he’s going to keep breaking his own mark every time he collects another. That has Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks trying to set some parameters for recognizing that accomplishment.

The Wizards won and clinched a playoff spot on Friday, with Westbrook picking up another triple-double in the process to the tune of 21 points, 17 assists, and 12 rebounds. The team celebrated that by dousing Westbrook with water in the locker room, which Brooks didn’t really approve of. Why? Because if it keeps up, the carpet’s going to get nasty.

The Wizards doused Russell Westbrook in water in the locker room after the game, against Scott Brooks’ approval. "We can’t keep drenching Russell every time he breaks his own record,” Brooks said. "We’re gonna have mold issues with the carpet." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 15, 2021

To be fair to the Wizards players, this marked the first time they’d actually won a game since Westbrook broke the record. Washington lost by one to Atlanta the night Westbrook passed Robertson, then followed it up with another loss to the Hawks on Wednesday. Westbrook picking up another triple-double Friday coupled with the team clinching a playoff bid made it the perfect time to celebrate.

To be clear, Brooks thinks Westbrook deserves all the plaudits and then some. He’s right, though — if the guy’s picking up triple-doubles virtually every other game, the celebrations aren’t going to be able to last.