Everyone said the same thing about Scott Foster after Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

The Knicks beat the Pacers 106-100 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, to get their first win of the series after losing the first two games at home. The win was crucial for the Knicks to remain in the series since falling behind 3-0 would have all but ended things.

Foster was assigned to be one of the four referees for the game, and everyone commented on how he helped extend the series.

Scott Foster “the extender” has successfully accomplished the mission pic.twitter.com/ICLah3VkRr — tigallo (@soulqrn) May 26, 2025

Scott Foster masterclass saved the Knicks from going down 0-3 pic.twitter.com/C8DahM1A21 — CELTICS ☘️ BANNER 19 (@BiggLynch) May 26, 2025

Scott Foster going over the script for how the Knicks beat the Pacers in Game 3 pic.twitter.com/7wJF6oczSz — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) May 26, 2025

Scott Foster did his job as usual. — Dom (@goodgoddom) May 26, 2025

Yes, Foster has long had the nickname of being the “extender” for playoff series. He has a reputation for being a “company man” who does what is in the league’s best interest for extending series and making them more intriguing. The Knicks winning this game on the road will only aid his reputation.

Game 4 of the series is scheduled for Tuesday night in Indianapolis.