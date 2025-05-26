Larry Brown Sports

Everyone said the same thing about Scott Foster after Game 3

Scott Foster refs an NBA game
Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NBA referee Scott Foster looks on during the third quarter between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone said the same thing about Scott Foster after Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

The Knicks beat the Pacers 106-100 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, to get their first win of the series after losing the first two games at home. The win was crucial for the Knicks to remain in the series since falling behind 3-0 would have all but ended things.

Foster was assigned to be one of the four referees for the game, and everyone commented on how he helped extend the series.

Yes, Foster has long had the nickname of being the “extender” for playoff series. He has a reputation for being a “company man” who does what is in the league’s best interest for extending series and making them more intriguing. The Knicks winning this game on the road will only aid his reputation.

Game 4 of the series is scheduled for Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

