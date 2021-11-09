Scottie Pippen downplays ‘Flu Game’ in another criticism of Michael Jordan

At this point, Scottie Pippen is not just burning his bridge with Michael Jordan — he is nuking it to all kingdom come.

The retired Chicago Bulls legend Pippen appeared this week on SiriusXM NBA Radio and downplayed Jordan’s legendary “Flu Game” in 1997. Pippen said that the back injury he played through against the Utah Jazz in 1998 was tougher to deal with than Jordan’s issue.

“I’m going to ask you this — is it easier to play with a herniated disc or to play with the flu?” asked Pippen. “I don’t see many bad-back games but I do see flu games. Flu. Come on.”

There are few more lasting images in NBA history than Jordan’s “Flu Game” in which he dropped 38 points on the Jazz in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals and got helped to the sidelines by Pippen. The iconic performance was also back in the spotlight last year as a featured storyline in ESPN’s acclaimed documentary “The Last Dance.”

In fairness at least to Pippen, the interviewer, veteran journalist Frank Isola, was the one who brought up Jordan and the mythical light that the media tends to portray him in. You can see the full clip below.

"I don't see many bad-back games, but I do see flu games." @ScottiePippen compares his back injury against the Jazz to Michael Jordan's infamous "Flu Game." Hear more on @SiriusXMNBA. https://t.co/vZSAKED5NR pic.twitter.com/65Q21Dgig2 — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) November 9, 2021

Regardless however, these comments were still pretty unnecessary from Pippen, especially nearly 25 years after the fact. But these are just the latest shots Pippen has taken at his longtime Bulls teammate. In his recent book, Pippen also called Jordan “selfish,” “hypocritical,” and many other names.

Photo: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports