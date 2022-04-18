Scotty Pippen Jr. announces decision about NBA Draft

Scotty Pippen Jr. has made an announcement about his future.

Pippen shared on social media Monday that he is leaving college to go pro. He also has made a definitive decision, as he says he will be signing with an agent.

Thank you Vandy🖤 pic.twitter.com/7hXozT8ih6 — Scotty Pippen Jr (@spippenjr) April 18, 2022

Pippen’s decision comes a year after he initially announced he was going pro before changing his mind and returning to school.

In his note announcing his decision, Pippen thanked Vanderbilt, the school’s fans, the city of Nashville, and his coaches and teammates.

Pippen Jr., the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, has played three seasons for the Commodores. He averaged 20.8 points per game last season and 20.4 points per game this season. He has averaged 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game during his college career.

The 6-foot-1 guard is only a 34.3 percent career 3-point shooter, so he will have to improve that in order to make an extra impact at the next level. But his ability to score shows promise.