Shams Charania thinks NBA offseason could be ‘craziest ever’

The 2024-25 NBA season featured one of the busiest trade deadlines in league history, and Shams Charania believes that trend could continue this summer.

Charania discussed the upcoming offseason during a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” The ESPN reporter touched on several star players he believes could be traded in the coming weeks. Charania also said there is a feeling around the NBA that this offseason could be the “craziest ever.”

“This is the most, I think, anticipation team executives have had over an offseason. I think this is gonna be the craziest offseason of … I don’t want to say of all time,” Charania said. “We just came off a trade deadline that was the craziest of all time. I think this offseason might be the most craziest ever.

“I think what you have right now is the parody in the league is so thin right now, as far as the thin line of you could win a championship or you might be falling into the lottery. I think the ability to go out there and improve your team and get there to championship level, I think that’s on the minds of everyone around the league.”

The biggest rumors in recent weeks have been about Giannis Antetokounmpo. Charania reported earlier this month that the Milwaukee Bucks star is at least “open-minded” about the idea of playing elsewhere. Giannis is under contract through the 2026-27 season and has a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28, but contracts rarely stand in the way if players decide they want a fresh start elsewhere.

The Boston Celtics are also expected to make some significant moves in the wake of Jayson Tatum’s torn Achilles. The Celtics need to free up some money with the massive luxury tax bill they are facing next season. Players like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday will likely be discussed, though one recent report claimed three key players are not leaving Boston.

Fans realized when Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers at the deadline this year that any move is possible. It would hardly be a shock if another megastar is traded this summer.