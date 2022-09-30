Shaq had great comments on Ime Udoka

Shaq on his “The Big Podcast with Shaq” discussed two situations where famous people were publicly caught cheating on their significant other. The Basketball Hall of Fame center discussed the situations for Udoka and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine.

Shaq termed himself a “serial cheater,” and said he wouldn’t criticize someone else for doing what he’s been guilty of in the past.

“I was a serial cheater. It would be crazy and blasphemous to sit up here and do that … I’m never the guy that’s going to get up here because of my platform and fake it. I did it. I was the best at it and I’m not proud of it. I lost my family doing it. I lost valuable, important years of my children from doing it,” O’Neal admitted.

O’Neal then answered whether all the extramarital affairs were worth it. He gave a definitive answer.

“No, it is not worth it. Let me tell you why. The happiest days of my life were coming home and hearing six different people say ‘daddy.’ Happiest days of my life. Forget the money. Forget the cars. Even forget the championships. Especially when they were little … those were the best days of my life. When I lost those … I was all the way down, especially when I was in my house in Orlando which is 70,000 square feet … in there by myself. When I lost that by being stupid, they killed me. No, it’s not worth it. I wish these two fellows the best … I hope they do not lose their families over what was done.”

It’s hard not to feel badly for O’Neal as he makes his admission. He knows he screwed up and he is hoping others don’t make the same mistake. And unlike other hypocrites with big platforms, he’s not trying to pretend like he’s perfect.

O’Neal is also serving as a good cautionary tale to others. There is no amount of hookups or flings that are worth costing someone their family. Family is priceless and irreplaceable.

