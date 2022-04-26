Shaq had funniest reaction to his shameful record being challenged

Shaquille O’Neal always wants to be the best … even when it comes to being the worst.

The retired NBA great had the funniest reaction Monday to his record being challenged in the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics first-round playoff contest. Nets center Nic Claxton was closing in on O’Neal’s shameful distinction of most free throw attempts in a playoff game without a make. O’Neal’s record was 0-for-8, and Claxton went 0-for-7 in the first half.

At halftime, The Big Aristotle hilariously called for the Celtics not to foul Claxton in the second half because he wanted to keep the record.

"Don't foul him!"@SHAQ wants to keep his record for most missed free throws without a make in a Playoff game 😅 pic.twitter.com/iV2Ah29RdK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 26, 2022

Unfortunately for O’Neal, Claxton tied the record with an eighth miss in the second half and then added two more misses to vulture away the record outright. Claxton finally connected on his 11th attempt of the night and finished the game 1-for-11 from the stripe.

Nic Claxton steals Shaq’s record for the most missed free throws to start an NBA playoff game by going 0-8 pic.twitter.com/dEwNPKILWM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 26, 2022

O’Neal was a 52.7 percent free throw shooter during his career. That is still worse than Claxton’s career mark of 53.9 percent … so at least O’Neal has that going for him.

Even during retirement, O’Neal’s notorious struggles at the line have been a major sore spot for him. But apparently O’Neal’s pride in his records (for better or for worse) takes precedence over everything.