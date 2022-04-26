 Skip to main content
Shaq had funniest reaction to his shameful record being challenged

April 25, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Shaq looks on

Nov 22, 2017; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal during the first half of the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Arizona Wildcats in the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis in Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal always wants to be the best … even when it comes to being the worst.

The retired NBA great had the funniest reaction Monday to his record being challenged in the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics first-round playoff contest. Nets center Nic Claxton was closing in on O’Neal’s shameful distinction of most free throw attempts in a playoff game without a make. O’Neal’s record was 0-for-8, and Claxton went 0-for-7 in the first half.

At halftime, The Big Aristotle hilariously called for the Celtics not to foul Claxton in the second half because he wanted to keep the record.

Unfortunately for O’Neal, Claxton tied the record with an eighth miss in the second half and then added two more misses to vulture away the record outright. Claxton finally connected on his 11th attempt of the night and finished the game 1-for-11 from the stripe.

O’Neal was a 52.7 percent free throw shooter during his career. That is still worse than Claxton’s career mark of 53.9 percent … so at least O’Neal has that going for him.

Even during retirement, O’Neal’s notorious struggles at the line have been a major sore spot for him. But apparently O’Neal’s pride in his records (for better or for worse) takes precedence over everything.

