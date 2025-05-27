6-time NBA All-Star reaches plea deal in parking lot shooting case

Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp was arrested two years ago after he fired a gun in a parking lot, and the case is now a step closer to being resolved.

Kemp was hit with a felony charge of assault in the first degree following a March 2023 incident in a shopping mall parking lot in Tacoma, Wash. Authorities had claimed Kemp was involved in a drive-by shooting, though Kemp said he acted in self-defense.

According to TMZ, Kemp reached a plea deal on Tuesday with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in which he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault in the second degree.

The 55-year-old Kemp is due back in court for sentencing on Aug. 22.

Kemp initially pleaded not guilty to the felony assault charge, with his attorneys saying his actions were “reasonable and legally justified.”

Kemp’s attorney said the former first-round pick had tracked down a person who stole items from him and was shot at. The lawyer claimed Kemp returned fire in self-defense.

It is unclear if Kemp will face any jail time after pleading guilty to the lesser charge.

Kemp was a six-time NBA All-Star. He played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989-1997 and teamed with Gary Payton to help the team reach the NBA Finals in 1996.

The “Reign Man” averaged a double-double for six straight seasons in Seattle. He was known for being a strong and athletic player who delivered powerful dunks. In October 2020, he opened a cannabis dispensary in Seattle.