Spencer Dinwiddie continuing bizarre tradition with Lakers

February 11, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Spencer Dinwidde close up

Feb 8, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) warms up against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie is keeping the meme going.

Bobby Marks of ESPN reported Sunday that the new Los Angeles Lakers guard Dinwiddie has an interesting incentive in his contract with the team. In addition to Dinwiddie’s $1.55 million base salary from the Lakers (the remaining portion of their non-taxpayer’s mid-level exception), he will receive a bonus if the Lakers win the NBA title … of a whopping $1.

If that incentive sounds familiar for Dinwiddie, that is because it is. He also had the exact same clause written into his contract with a previous team.

For the Lakers, who are sitting at ninth in the West at 28-26 on the year, they can rest easy knowing they will probably be able to save their dollar. But at the same time, the Lakers should be thankful that Dinwiddie didn’t push for one of his other unusual contract ideas of old.

Los Angeles LakersSpencer Dinwiddie
