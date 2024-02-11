Spencer Dinwiddie continuing bizarre tradition with Lakers

Spencer Dinwiddie is keeping the meme going.

Bobby Marks of ESPN reported Sunday that the new Los Angeles Lakers guard Dinwiddie has an interesting incentive in his contract with the team. In addition to Dinwiddie’s $1.55 million base salary from the Lakers (the remaining portion of their non-taxpayer’s mid-level exception), he will receive a bonus if the Lakers win the NBA title … of a whopping $1.

As @mcten reported, the Lakers signed Spencer Dinwiddie to the remaining portion of their non-tax mid level exception. Here is the breakdown: Base 2023-24- $1,554,654 Incentive $1- If the Lakers win the NBA Championship — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 11, 2024

If that incentive sounds familiar for Dinwiddie, that is because it is. He also had the exact same clause written into his contract with a previous team.

For the Lakers, who are sitting at ninth in the West at 28-26 on the year, they can rest easy knowing they will probably be able to save their dollar. But at the same time, the Lakers should be thankful that Dinwiddie didn’t push for one of his other unusual contract ideas of old.