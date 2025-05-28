Larry Brown Sports

Spike Lee becomes meme during Knicks-Pacers Game 4

Spike Lee was going through it during the first half of Tuesday’s playoff game.

The New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers met for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Lee, the famous film director and well-known Knicks superfan, made the trip out to The Hoosier State for the game and was seated courtside at the arena.

Unfortunately for Lee, the Knicks got off to a slow start on Tuesday. In the first quarter, the Pacers jumped out to an early 16-9 lead, and the TNT broadcast cut to Lee sitting on the sideline with a dejected look on his face.

The image of Lee quickly became a meme and resulted in some funny posts to X.

The Pacers extended the lead to eight points by the end of the first quarter, but the Knicks were able to claw back to within five by halftime (even briefly taking the lead at one point in the second quarter). But Indiana then regained control of the rope in the third quarter, stretching their advantage out to as many as 12 points.

As for the Academy Award-winning director Lee, now 68 years old, he is perhaps the single most famous Knicks fan on the planet and was a big part of the classic Pacers-Knicks playoff battles in the 1990s. But the series between the Pacers and the Knicks in 2025 (at least up to this point) has been a much rougher watch for Lee.

