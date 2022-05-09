Spurs player had nice gesture for Becky Hammon

One San Antonio Spurs player went out of his way this week to support Becky Hammon in her new career endeavor.

Spurs guard Dejounte Murray was in attendance on Sunday for the home opener of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces against the Seattle Storm. Hammon, the former Spurs assistant, is the Aces’ new head coach and was making her home coaching debut during Sunday’s game.

The Aces defeated the Storm 85-74, giving Hammon her second career head coaching win and a 2-0 start to the season (the Aces won their 2022 opener on the road against the Phoenix Mercury on Friday).

Hammon had served as an assistant coach for the Spurs since 2014 and left for the Aces upon the end of this NBA season. Murray was drafted in 2016 and developed into an NBA All-Star under San Antonio’s coaching staff.

While there was a bit of controversy when Hammon first took the Aces job, it is obvious that she is widely beloved in both the NBA and the WNBA.