Spurs targeting big-name point guard to pair with Victor Wembanyama?

The San Antonio Spurs may already be cooking something up for Victor Wembanyama’s expected arrival.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Friday that the Spurs are one of the teams that have been mentioned in connection with a big-name guard — 12-time All-Star Chris Paul.

The 38-year-old Paul may soon become available as the Phoenix Suns look to formally decide on his future (before Paul’s contract for next season gets fully guaranteed on June 28). An outright release by the Suns is an option, which would pave the way for Paul to become an unrestricted free agent.

Paul already used to play in the state of Texas (for the Houston Rockets from 2017-19). He is also familiar with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich from the USA Basketball circuit and from various playoff battles over the years.

For the purposes of Wembanyama, San Antonio’s expected No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft later this month, Paul would be a very ideal veteran running mate. He could get the Spurs into their halfcourt sets, feed the ball to Wembanyama in optimal scoring pockets, and calm the offense down when need be. At the same time, Wembanyama and his Goliathan frame would easily be able to get Paul separation off screens (while covering for Paul’s physical decline too with his athleticism and paint-to-paint play).

Still, it may not be as simple for the Spurs as printing out the documents for Paul’s signature. They will face big opposition for the 11-time All-NBA guard from some teams with a geographic advantage.