 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 29, 2020

Stan Van Gundy calls for Chris Broussard to be fired in Twitter spat

August 29, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Stan Van Gundy has had just about enough of Chris Broussard’s nonsense.

Broussard, the FOX Sports Radio host, said on a show this week that it was time for the Portland Trail Blazers to dump head coach Terry Stotts. In his remarks, Broussard argued that the Blazers had already peaked in Stotts’ offensive system.

In a scathing response to Broussard’s comments, Van Gundy tweeted that it was time for FOX Sports Radio to dump Broussard. Van Gundy added that the Blazers had the third-best offense in the NBA this season, calling Broussard’s argument “stupid.”

Broussard then fired back at Van Gundy for calling for his job.

Van Gundy has indeed become an analyst, appearing for ESPN, Turner Sports, and NBATV, since his last head coaching job. That does mean he should be barred from calling out his fellow media members, including Broussard, for bad takes however.

Furthermore, Van Gundy is far from the only NBA person who has a problem with Broussard.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus