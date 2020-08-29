Stan Van Gundy calls for Chris Broussard to be fired in Twitter spat

Stan Van Gundy has had just about enough of Chris Broussard’s nonsense.

Broussard, the FOX Sports Radio host, said on a show this week that it was time for the Portland Trail Blazers to dump head coach Terry Stotts. In his remarks, Broussard argued that the Blazers had already peaked in Stotts’ offensive system.

In a scathing response to Broussard’s comments, Van Gundy tweeted that it was time for FOX Sports Radio to dump Broussard. Van Gundy added that the Blazers had the third-best offense in the NBA this season, calling Broussard’s argument “stupid.”

It’s time for Fox Sports Radio to dump Chris Broussard. This is just stupid. He doesn’t like the Blazers’ offense. It was the 3rd best offense in the NBA. Get a clue. Chris Broussard: It's Time For the Blazers to Dump Terry Stotts | FOX Sports Radio https://t.co/fSUNdIAFkp — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) August 29, 2020

Broussard then fired back at Van Gundy for calling for his job.

Unless u would’ve called for a fellow coach’s job while coaching, u need to keep from calling for the jobs of fellow media now that you’re media. I’m doing my job as an analyst. I’m paid to give my opinion. Saying I should be fired cause u disagree is just stupid. Get a clue. — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) August 29, 2020

Van Gundy has indeed become an analyst, appearing for ESPN, Turner Sports, and NBATV, since his last head coaching job. That does mean he should be barred from calling out his fellow media members, including Broussard, for bad takes however.

Furthermore, Van Gundy is far from the only NBA person who has a problem with Broussard.