Steph Curry was furious after fan stole his gift to young kid

Steph Curry usually reserves his fire for the Golden State Warriors’ battles on the court. But on Saturday, the two-time MVP got heated for a different reason.

Curry had a bounce-back performance in a 113-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

After the game, Curry gave a young fan an early Christmas present. The 10-time All-Star threw a kid one of his game-worn shoes. At least, he tried to. An older man ended up catching the shoe and appeared keen on keeping it for himself.

Steph Curry was not happy that an old guy took the shoes he gave to a kid 💀 (h/t @TheMisterMann)pic.twitter.com/3BT1Qzqs3p — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 22, 2024

It took Curry getting mad and yelling before the fan gave the shoe up to its intended recipient.

The Warriors star probably still had some adrenaline flowing after lighting up the T-Wolves just moments earlier. Curry finished with a game-high 31 points on 10/21 shooting with 10 assists and 7 three-pointers.

It was a strong performance following Curry’s massive stinker in his previous contest. In a blowout loss to the Grizzlies, the Warriors guard finished with just two points on a ghastly 0/7 shooting clip. Curry uncharacteristically missed all six of his three-point attempts in Golden State’s brutal 144-93 defeat.

Curry was cleared locked in on Saturday in more ways than one.