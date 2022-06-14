Steph Curry accomplishes shocking career first in Game 5

The Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday against the Boston Celtics, and they did so despite an extremely uncharacteristic night from Steph Curry.

Curry went 7-for-22 and scored 16 points in his Warriors’ 104-94 win. The shocking part of the night is that Curry, the best 3-point shooter in history, went 0-for-9 on threes. This marked his first playoff game ever without a 3-pointer.

This is the first playoff game of Steph Curry’s career in which he DID NOT MAKE A SINGLE THREE-POINTER. Reminder: He’s played in 133 playoff games. pic.twitter.com/bpX6hPKkT4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 14, 2022

Including the regular season, this broke a streak of 233 straight games where Curry made a 3-pointer.

Klay Thompson (5/11) and Jordan Poole (3/6) were the only Warriors players who shot well on threes. As a team, Golden State went 9-for-40 (22.5 percent) on threes.

That’s not a good sign for Boston if Golden State won by 10 despite not shooting well on threes. Of course, Boston missed 10 free throws, which didn’t help (they were 21-for-31).

The Warriors now have a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 of the series is on Thursday in Boston. Game 7 (if necessary) is scheduled for Sunday in San Francisco.