Steph Curry has been on a ridiculous hot streak for Warriors

Steph Curry has been on a ridiculous hot streak for the Golden State Warriors this month, the likes of which we haven’t seen before.

Curry on Monday scored 49 points in leading his Golden State Warriors to a 107-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The two-time MVP shot 14/28 (50 percent) in the game, 11/12 on free throws, and he was 10/17 on threes.

The 10 three-pointers are what really stand out. Curry has been on fire from deep and doing things at a clip no previous player has done. He’s had four 10-plus 3-pointer games in the last eight days. He now has six games this season of at least 10 threes, which is incredible.

Games with 10+ threes in NBA history: 21 — Steph Curry in his career

6 — Steph Curry this season No other player has more than 5 in their career. pic.twitter.com/MeWpIAhe7q — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 20, 2021

Curry is now averaging 40.7 points per game over his last 10 games. He is shooting 55-50-91 on his percentages splits, which is remarkably better than the marks for the exclusive 50-40-90 club.

Curry’s 49-point game also bumped his scoring average up to 31.4 points per game this season, which leads NBA. He has officially overtaken Bradley Beal for the scoring lead.

Will Curry be able to keep it up? It’s hard to expect him to continue shooting this well, but it’s very reasonable to expect him to end up as the NBA’s scoring champion. His Warriors are also 29-29 now and climbing the Western Conference standings. Curry is probably a big reason why Luka Doncic took issue with the play-in tournament.