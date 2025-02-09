Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler had same reaction after first game together

The first game of the Steph Curry-Jimmy Butler partnership had both players buzzing about one another.

The Golden State Warriors blew out the Chicago Bulls in a 132-111 contest at United Center in Chicago, Ill. Curry and Butler led the way for the Dubs with 59 combined points.

The two All-Stars were both effective in their own ways. Curry cashed in on eight three-pointers en route to his 34 points. Butler, on the other hand, took just one shot from beyond the arc. Instead, Butler pounded the paint and got to the free-throw line 13 times.

Both Curry and Butler noticed how their play styles felt like the philosophical concept of Yin and Yang — two opposing forces that are complementary and interconnected.

“He’s like the exact opposite player of me, which is kind of funny,” Curry said of Butler. “I shoot 16 threes, he shot one. He got to the free throw line a lot. He’s dominating the paint, I’m dominating the perimeter. … It has the potential to be really fun.”

“They say opposites attract in life,” Butler said of Curry. “I don’t think I could be a better complement to him and vice versa.”

Warriors fans could not have asked for a more encouraging debut for their new favorite tandem. Golden State trailed by 24 points in the first half but used a dominant 56-15 run in the second half to completely flip the game against the Bulls.

Steph and Jimmy went ham. Down 59-83: Jimmy 2 FTM

Steph 3

Steph 3

Steph FTM

Steph 2 FTM

Jimmy FTM

Jimmy 2

Steph 3

Steph 2

Steph 3

Jimmy 2

Steph 2

Steph 3

Jimmy 2

Jimmy FTM

Jimmy 2 FTM

Jimmy 2

Jimmy 2

Jimmy FTM Up 115-96: 56-13 run in 12:51. pic.twitter.com/27lJaleHz0 — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) February 9, 2025

Curry and Butler, the Yin to each other’s Yang, were the driving forces behind the comeback.