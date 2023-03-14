Steph Curry had trash talk for Chris Paul

Steph Curry had some trash talk for Chris Paul on Monday night.

Curry scored 23 points in his Golden State Warriors’ 123-112 win over the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors star guard was outshined by Klay Thompson, who scored 38 on eight three-pointers. But Curry had a moment of his own that drew attention.

Curry got physical and tried to bully Paul out of the way on a drive to the basket. Not only did Curry get past Paul for the layup, but he also drew a foul call.

After making the basket, Curry did some trash talking.

"This ain't 2014 no more." Steph Curry had some words for CP3 👀 pic.twitter.com/4wCVekHyZk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 14, 2023

“This ain’t 2014 no more,” Curry said of Paul.

That was Curry’s way of saying that Paul isn’t the big and strong bully on the court anymore.

Phoenix made a big move ahead of the trade deadline by acquiring Kevin Durant, but he’s out with an ankle injury. Now Golden State is only two losses behind Phoenix in the standings.

And on top of Curry showing his confidence, Klay Thompson scored 38 points and made eight three-pointers.