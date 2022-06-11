Steph Curry’s comment after Game 4 should scare Celtics fans

Steph Curry had a big performance in his Golden State Warriors’ 107-97 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night. He scored 43 points and helped carry his team to victory to tie the series at 2-2.

Something Curry said after the game should scare Celtics fans.

During his postgame interview with ABC/ESPN’s Lisa Salters, Curry said he thinks his Warriors can play better.

“It’s crazy because I feel like we can play just a little bit better,” Curry said. “But to win on the road, get home-court advantage back, it’s big, big for this group.”

If the Warriors have the series even at 2-2 and Game 5 will be at home for them, and Curry thinks they can play better, then maybe that means they’re about to go up 3-2 and take control of the series.

The question is whether the Celtics — who also can play better — can hold down Golden State another two times in the series.

Game 5 will be on Monday night.