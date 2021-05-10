Stephen Curry admits he is eyeing Bradley Beal in race for scoring title

Stephen Curry and Bradley Beal are neck-and-neck in the race for the NBA scoring title. Now Curry is admitting that he feels the heat a bit.

The Washington Wizards star Beal had 50 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Curry then responded a few hours later by going for 49 in a Golden State Warriors victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After the game, Curry said he was more than aware of what Beal had done.

“Of course, I [knew],” said Curry, per ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “I know what he’s doing. He’s obviously been playing at a high level. But any time somebody gets 50, you hear about it.”

Curry is currently leading the race with 31.9 points per game, but Beal is not far behind at 31.4. However, Beal picked up a hamstring strain on Saturday that will cost him at least one game and decrease his odds of catching Curry.

We have definitely seen some fun end-of-season scoring races in years past. Hopefully Beal can still make it interesting in this year’s battle with Curry.