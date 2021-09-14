Steph Curry was inspired by Michael Jackson with Met Gala look

Steph Curry came through to the Met Gala this week in a fit that debuted before he was even born.

The Golden State Warriors guard attended the star-studded event in New York City with his wife Ayesha on Monday. Curry was wearing a black suit with some gold embellishment. He shared some pictures from the evening on Instagram and included an old picture of Michael Jackson in a similar outfit, leaving no doubt as to who his inspiration for the look was.

The picture is from back in 1985 when the late pop icon Jackson sported the fit during the shooting of the “We Are The World” music video. Curry was not born until 1988, but clearly his sense of fashion has transcended the boundaries of time.

Over a decade after his death in 2009, Jackson continues to inspire many a superstar athlete. Curry is far from the only one to show love to The King of Pop in recent years.