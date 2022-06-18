Steve Kerr has funny quote after Warriors’ flight home

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title under head coach Steve Kerr, and it appears that Kerr and the Warriors had a great time celebrating.

While speaking to a group of reporters after the Warriors’ flight home on Friday, Kerr had an honest response when asked about what it’s been like since the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m hungover right now,” Kerr said. “We had a great night last night. Late night, but just a special one.”

“I’m not going to lie, I’m hungover” – a Hall of Fame quote from Steve Kerr. pic.twitter.com/NGwTnTVnZ1 — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) June 18, 2022

Kerr and the Warriors’ celebration is understandable considering some of the struggles that the team has gone through over the last few years. The Warriors had the worst record in the Western Conference (15-50) during the 2019-2020 season, and failed to make it past the postseason play-in games the following season. With Klay Thompson tearing his ACL during the NBA Finals in 2019 (and later his Achilles) and Steph Curry missing most of the 2019-2020 season after hand surgery, the Warriors weren’t a lock to win another ring.

Celebrating an NBA Finals win is nothing new to Kerr, who now has nine championships during his career as both a player and coach. As a player, Kerr won three titles with the Chicago Bulls (1996, 1997 and 1998), and two with the San Antonio Spurs (1999 and 2003). As a coach, Kerr has won a championship four times, all with the Warriors (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022).