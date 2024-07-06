Steve Kerr reacts to Klay Thompson’s Warriors departure

Steve Kerr offered up his first public reaction to Klay Thompson’s departure from the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The Warriors coach went out of his way at USA Basketball practice on Saturday to thank Thompson for all the guard’s contributions to the Warriors. He also made clear that he understood Thompson’s reasons for leaving the Warriors in order to join the Dallas Mavericks.

Steve Kerr wishes Klay Thompson well and said he completely understands his reasons for going to the Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/o6SHbCsQzk — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 6, 2024

“I just want to say thank you to Klay Thompson for 13 incredible years, ten of which I was there for. What he did for the team, the organization, for the Bay Area, and for me personally … has been so meaningful and so amazing,” Kerr told reporters. “These things rarely go like you want where you get to draw it up and execute it and everybody goes out together. We were hoping that could happen, but it didn’t. We wish Klay well, we love him, we’ll miss him, and Klay, if you’re watching, thank you for everything.

“Klay and I have talked during this time of his decision. We’ve been able to share some things, and he gave me a real good description of his frame of mind. I completely understand. Sometimes, in life, we all need a shift, just a fresh start, whatever it is. No matter what profession you’re in, sometimes you just need a change.”

Thompson’s explanation for his departure might just be that simple. He and the Warriors simply seemed to be on different pages at the end of his time there, and a fresh start with the Mavericks might be ideal for him.

Thompson, for his part, seems to hold no grudges against the Warriors. Any bad feelings probably won’t last long, and he will be honored by the team in the future.