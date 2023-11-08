Steve Kerr has warning about 1 Western Conference team

Steve Kerr thinks there is one Western Conference NBA team on the rise to watch out for.

Kerr’s Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 141-139 on Friday night. Though his team escaped with the win, Kerr knew exactly how dangerous OKC would be.

Prior to the game, Kerr lavished the Thunder with praise. He sent a warning regarding OKC too, saying “these guys are coming.”

“These guys are coming, everyone can feel it,” Kerr said of the Thunder. “You could feel it last year and now they have Chet (Holmgren) back healthy playing at a high level. He’s really added a different dimension to their team.

“So OKC’s coming, and they’re loaded with talent, extremely well coached. We know that they’re going to be a factor all year.”

The Thunder were one of the best teams in the NBA during the 2010s when they had Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook leading the show. After Durant left for the Warriors, the squad continued to be a regular playoff team, though they couldn’t make it out of the first round.

The Thunder then went through a rebuilding period that has been brief. After a pair of poor seasons with win totals in the low-20s, the Thunder went 40-42 last season. This season, they have Chet Holmgren back healthy after the 2022 No. 2 overall draft pick missed all of last season.

Between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort and Holmgren, the Thunder have built their roster well and stocked it with young talent. They’re a homegrown squad with a bright future — and Kerr knows it.