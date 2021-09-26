Steve Kerr reacts to Draymond Green, Kevin Durant blaming him for their beef

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant recently fired off some shots at Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr over the degradation of their relationship as teammates. For his part though, Kerr is leaving that one alone.

Kerr appeared this week on “The TK Show” with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. Kawakami asked Kerr about the sitdown interview Green and Durant had in which they blamed Kerr and Warriors management for mishandling their beef. Kerr reacted by brushing the question aside.

“I’m going to chalk this one up [to the fact] that I recognize that you have to ask that question,” said Kerr. “And by the same token, I don’t have to answer it. So we’re going to move on to the next question.”

Green and Durant had an infamous blow-up during a game against the LA Clippers in 2018 when they were still teammates on the Warriors. Durant cited the incident as a major influence behind his decision to leave Golden State that offseason. Both players blamed Kerr and Warriors GM Bob Myers for bungling the aftermath of the episode. You can read their reasoning here.

Kerr probably can’t say much in response, especially since Green is still one of his players. But blaming everybody except themselves for their own feud was a pretty bad look for both Green and Durant, even if Kerr won’t say it.

