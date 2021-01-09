 Skip to main content
Steve Nash not sure if Kyrie Irving will play on Sunday either

January 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets’ game on Thursday due to personal reasons, and he is not playing in the team’s game on Friday at Memphis. There is no word yet on whether he will play on Sunday either.

As of Thursday, Nets head coach Steve Nash was unaware of the personal issue that was keeping Irving out.

Nash said Irving’s status for Sunday’s game against the Thunder is unknown. The first-year head coach is keeping things private regarding Irving’s absence.

The Nets are 5-4 this season and won on Wednesday without either Irving or Kevin Durant. Durant is out because he is quarantining, but he might be available to play on Sunday.

Playing without one or both of their stars isn’t ideal, but as long as it’s only for the short-term, the Nets can handle it.

