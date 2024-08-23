Steve Nash makes surprising revelation about his NBA coaching future

Steve Nash has not coached in the NBA since he parted ways with the Brooklyn Nets nearly two years ago, and it does not sound like he is planning to change that.

Nash is one of several current and former star players who are taking part in Goran Dragic’s farewell game in Slovenia on Saturday. The 50-year-old spoke with the media on Friday ahead of the charity event, and he reflected on his time as the head coach of the Nets. Nash referred to it as a “unique situation” and indicated he does not want to coach again, at least at the moment.

“Coaching was a great experience,” Nash said, via Cesare Milanti of Eurohoops.net. “I didn’t want to be a career coach. I don’t think coaching was about to be my career. I’m coaching my kids, teaching them life. I earned the opportunity to choose, and that’s rewarding. There are always projects, affiliates, and partnerships. I always have something going on. I’m focused on my family.”

Nash spoke about the difficulties of having to manage multiple personalities while coaching. He also said coaching is a lot different from being a team leader as a player, which is something he was known for during his Hall of Fame career.

Despite having no previous experience, Nash was hired by the Nets in 2020 and tasked with coaching a star-studded roster. There were reports that he clashed with some of those players. It would not be a surprise if that situation soured Nash on coaching in the NBA.

What is interesting is that Nash interviewed for a different NBA head coach job last year, so he must have had some level of interest in continuing. Apparently his focus is now elsewhere.