Steve Nash roasted for Kyrie Irving-Allen Iverson comments

Allen Iverson was a very polarizing figure during his NBA career, much like Kyrie Irving is now. Still, many disagreed with Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash’s recent comments about the two stars.

Nash received a question this week about Iverson as a potential player comparison for Irving.

“I think Allen was special in his own right,” replied Nash, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “I think Kyrie is more skilled. I think Allen was different. Allen was electrifying in a different way. He got to the line a lot. Allen was a crazy competitor.

“The variety of shot making coupled with the accuracy Kyrie has is historic,” Nash went on. “Allen is Allen. He’s one of the all-time greats. Kyrie, if you look at what he’s able to do on the court is historic too in the skill level and way he’s able to get his.”

The reaction to Nash’s comments was largely negative, specifically the part where he stated that Irving is more skilled than Iverson was.

More Skilled? How? What skills didn't Iverson have? He was an absolute wizard on the floor. Kyrie Irving is no where close to Iverson. There will be another Kyrie Irving. There will not be another Allen Iverson. #HereTheyCome https://t.co/gaIA36QV88 — Kyle Meakim (@Coach__Kyle) February 6, 2021

A.I was on a different level. pic.twitter.com/yYoYmWn1YH — Kevin McCarthy (@Kmacphish23) February 6, 2021

Allan Iverson the MVP and 4 time league top scorer? — Trapezfijczyk (@zdzichudyrma) February 6, 2021

Nah AI was mvp status…Kyrie is talented but AI all day https://t.co/oxH2uz711w — 6 foot 6 (@Nakhiya) February 6, 2021

Irving may have better efficiency than Iverson. He is also a marquee ball-handler and three-level scorer. But he is not quite the one-man wrecking crew that Iverson was. Iverson did more with less, including leading a middling supporting cast to the NBA Finals in a much more physical era where hand-checking was allowed and far less emphasis was placed on the three-point shot. Iverson has ascended to almost mythical status since his retirement as well. He is now widely revered as one of the most passionate and overall best pound-for-pound players of all-time.

That much probably is not lost on Nash, who was Iverson’s contemporary. But Irving is a player who is mostly disliked at the moment. Thus, Nash’s comments were never going to go over well in the eyes of fans.