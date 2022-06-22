Suns could acquire ex-Chris Paul teammate?

A reunion with one of his old battalion mates may be nearing for Chris Paul.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported this week that the Phoenix Suns are interested in trading for Houston Rockets veteran guard Eric Gordon. Windhorst mentions the Philadelphia 76ers as a team with interest in Gordon as well.

Gordon, 33, is under contract for $19.6 million next season and has a non-guaranteed deal for 2023-24. He played with the Suns star Paul in Houston for two seasons from 2017 to 2019, making a couple of quality playoff runs together. Additionally, Gordon played for Suns head coach Monty Williams in New Orleans from 2011 to 2015.

As an older player on a rebuilding Rockets team, Gordon appears to be very gettable. He also remains a productive player, averaging 13.4 points on 41.2 percent shooting from deep last season. That gives Gordon some appeal as a potential deadeye off the bench for the Suns. But Gordon is just one of many upgrades Phoenix is eyeing following their implosion in this year’s playoffs.