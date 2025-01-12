Suns have contract extension offer waiting for Jimmy Butler?

The Phoenix Suns reportedly want Jimmy Butler, so much so that they apparently have money waiting for him.

Kendrick Perkins spoke on the January 9 edition of the “Road Trippin'” show and discussed the Butler situation. Perkins said on the show that the Suns have a 2-year, $121 million extension waiting for Butler if they are able to acquire him in a trade.

Moreover, Perkins says the biggest reason why Butler to the Suns is in the cards is because Kevin Durant wants it to happen.

“It’s about relationships. And the relationship is Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant. … Phoenix, the organization, they want him. You know why? Because Kevin Durant wants Jimmy Butler. And if he does get Jimmy Butler, they’re both gonna sign contract extensions,” Perkins said on the show.

Butler has a $52 million option for next season. He could terminate his deal after this season to sign the 2-year extension referenced by Perkins. That would give him more money in 2025-2026, and over $60 million for the following season.

Durant is under contract through next season and scheduled to earn $54.7 million in 2025-2026, which will be his age 37 year.

The Suns have been a disappointment this season and entered play on Sunday 18-19. The Heat are in better shape at 20-17, but neither team is playing like a title contender.