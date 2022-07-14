Surprising NBA team entering Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes?

A surprise team may be charging in for Donovan Mitchell like Rich Strike at this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets have interest in trading for the Utah Jazz All-Star Mitchell. Begley does note though that the Nets would have to move Ben Simmons to get Mitchell since both players who are on Designated Rookie Extensions (NBA rules forbid teams from having two such players acquired via trade).

Beyond their Simmons conundrum, Brooklyn is an unexpected suitor for Mitchell since they are looking to sell, sell, sell right now (namely on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving). But a player like Mitchell could help facilitate a greater trade of Durant and/or Irving involving multiple teams.

The 25-year-old Mitchell is also a nice piece to build around, particularly if the Nets pair him with veterans like Royce O’Neale (Mitchell’s close friend and old Jazz teammate), TJ Warren, Patty Mills, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry plus youngsters like Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas (on top of whatever scrap metal they get in exchange for Durant and Irving). Make no mistake, that roster would likely only be play-in tournament fodder. But with Brooklyn owing an embarrassment of future first-round picks to Houston thanks to the 2021 James Harden trade, that might be the best-case scenario for the Nets (since it would make no sense for them to tank).

All things considered though, Brooklyn is far from frontrunner status right now for Mitchell. Instead, that title seems to belong to this fellow East team.