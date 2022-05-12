Tacko Fall goes viral for his courtside seat at Celtics game

Tacko Fall had to intervene on a fan’s behalf during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday.

Fall was a surprise attendee at Game 5 in Boston on Wednesday. Fall is still beloved within the Celtics organization, and could be seen greeting his former teammates and coaches during warmups. He also had courtside seats, which TNT focused on during their broadcast of the game. That was unfortunate news for the woman sitting behind the 7-foot-6 center.

When your courtside seat is behind 7'6" Tacko Fall 💀 pic.twitter.com/xnhySSISLY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 11, 2022

The shot got a ton of memes and jokes. Most were sympathetic to the other fan who had to try to see over Fall from her second-row seat.

How mad would you be if you paid all that money for Playoffs seats just to get the seat behind Tacko Fall?? 😂😂😂 — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) May 11, 2022

"Those are expensive seats! If I'm in the second row and sitting behind Tacko Fall I'm furious" pic.twitter.com/BGaRjQpvwN — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) May 11, 2022

That person sitting behind Tacko Fall seeing themselves on TV pic.twitter.com/0RjW8oXjm3 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) May 12, 2022

Tacko Fall just gave the woman sitting behind him a large cushion to sit on so she can now see over him. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) May 11, 2022

I got great seats to the @celtics tonight. I’m sitting behind Tacko Fall pic.twitter.com/tmzPFpoJNj — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 11, 2022

Fall makes even tall people look short. They have to get the guy a seat where he’s not blocking everyone, or at least upgrade the woman. That’s just cruel otherwise.