 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 11, 2022

Tacko Fall goes viral for his courtside seat at Celtics game

May 11, 2022
by Grey Papke

Tacko Fall courtside

Tacko Fall had to intervene on a fan’s behalf during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday.

Fall was a surprise attendee at Game 5 in Boston on Wednesday. Fall is still beloved within the Celtics organization, and could be seen greeting his former teammates and coaches during warmups. He also had courtside seats, which TNT focused on during their broadcast of the game. That was unfortunate news for the woman sitting behind the 7-foot-6 center.

The shot got a ton of memes and jokes. Most were sympathetic to the other fan who had to try to see over Fall from her second-row seat.

Fall makes even tall people look short. They have to get the guy a seat where he’s not blocking everyone, or at least upgrade the woman. That’s just cruel otherwise.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus