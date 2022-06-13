Coach of the Year candidate gets contract extension

Finishing in the running for the NBA’s Coach of the Year award helped Taylor Jenkins land a contract extension.

The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Monday that Jenkins received a multi-year contract extension. The exact terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The @memgrizz today announced the team signed Head Coach Taylor Jenkins to a multi-year

— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) June 13, 2022

Jenkins was hired by the Grizzlies ahead of the 2019-2020 season. They went 34-39 in his first season and then turned it around to 38-34 in his second season. They also reached the playoffs two seasons ago and lost in the first round.

Then Memphis made a huge leap this season. The team went 56-26, which was the second-best mark in the NBA and best ever record in franchise history. They lost in the second round of the playoffs.

The Grizzlies led the NBA last season in rebounds (49.2), offensive rebounds (14.1), steals (9.8), blocks (6.5), points in the paint (57.6), second chance points (18.7) and fast break points (17.7) this season.

Jenkins won Coach of the Month in December and finished second to Monty Williams (Suns) in Coach of the Year voting.