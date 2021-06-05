Terry Stotts and Trail Blazers agree to part ways

The first coaching change of the NBA offseason has taken place, and it’s not a terribly surprising one.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers and head coach Terry Stotts have mutually agreed to part ways following the team’s first round playoff loss.

After a fourth first-round playoff exit in five seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers and coach Terry Stotts mutually agreed to part ways on Friday, sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2021

Wojnarowski names Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy, Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni, and Michigan coach Juwan Howard as likely candidates for the Portland job. There have been reports linking Jason Kidd to the job as well.

Stotts leaves Portland after nine seasons as head coach, which included eight consecutive playoff appearances. He’s the winningest coach in Portland history. However, five of those eight playoff appearances did not see the BLazers get out of the first round despite a dynamic backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

Rumors have been flying about Stotts for weeks, with the chatter indicating that only a deep postseason run could save his job. That did not happen, and now he’s out.

Photo: Morgankevinj/Wikimedia via CC-by-S.A. 3.0