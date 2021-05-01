Terry Stotts now likely to be fired by Blazers?

The NBA’s fourth-longest tenured head coach could soon be out of a job.

Yahoo! Sports Chris Haynes reported this week that the Portland Trail Blazers’ rocky season will likely end up costing coach Terry Stotts his job.

Stotts, 63, has held his post since 2012. But this season has been fairly discouraging for the Blazers. They are currently seventh in the Western Conference, placing them in the play-in tier. Portland also continues to be fairly mediocre lately despite having Jusuf Nurkic, CJ McCollum, and Damian Lillard all back from injury now.

Though he led the Blazers to the conference finals in 2019, Stotts is largely known for his shortcomings in the playoffs, including four first-round exits. Questions over his defense have also intensified hot seat rumors recently.

Stotts still has one season left on his contract after this one. But unless the Blazers cook up some late-season magic, his time may be up before then.

Photo: Morgankevinj/Wikimedia via CC-by-S.A. 3.0