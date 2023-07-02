Thunder acquire ex-NBA champion in 3-team trade

The Oklahoma City Thunder have acquired a former NBA champion as part of a three-team trade.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday reported that Patty Mills is being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to Oklahoma City in a deal that also involves the Houston Rockets. The Thunder are getting back draft picks.

Oklahoma City is acquiring Brooklyn guard Patty Mills as part of a broader deal through Houston, sources tell ESPN. The Thunder will receive draft compensation to take on Mills’ $6.8M expiring deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2023

Mills is owed $6.8 million next season. The 34-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Nets after playing for the San Antonio Spurs the previous nine.

Mills won an NBA title with the Spurs in 2014. He appeared in a team-high 81 games that season despite making just two starts. Mills played a key role in both the regular season and playoffs. He scored 17 points (14 in the third quarter) in San Antonio’s series-clinching win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2014 NBA Finals.