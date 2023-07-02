 Skip to main content
Thunder acquire ex-NBA champion in 3-team trade

July 2, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Sam Presti speaking

Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti speaks during a press conference in Oklahoma City, Monday, April 18, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry / The Oklahoman / USA Today Network

The Oklahoma City Thunder have acquired a former NBA champion as part of a three-team trade.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday reported that Patty Mills is being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to Oklahoma City in a deal that also involves the Houston Rockets. The Thunder are getting back draft picks.

Mills is owed $6.8 million next season. The 34-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Nets after playing for the San Antonio Spurs the previous nine.

Mills won an NBA title with the Spurs in 2014. He appeared in a team-high 81 games that season despite making just two starts. Mills played a key role in both the regular season and playoffs. He scored 17 points (14 in the third quarter) in San Antonio’s series-clinching win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2014 NBA Finals.

