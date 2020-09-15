Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta clarifies Daryl Morey’s job security

Daryl Morey won’t be taking the fall for the Houston Rockets’ inability to break through in the Western Conference playoffs.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta affirmed that Morey’s job was safe, and the general manager would lead the search for a new head coach.

Fertitta continued: "Daryl Morey's job is safe. I'm sure he's going to pick the right head coach." https://t.co/x2ayIklY6j — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) September 15, 2020

There were reports that Morey’s seat might be getting warm. This is a clear response to that, and a definite vote of confidence.

The 48-year-old Morey has been Houston’s general manager since 2007. The team has made the playoffs for eight straight years. A lot of that has to do with Morey’s savvy roster construction and ability to create teams that suit the style of his coaches. Just because they haven’t broken through in the West doesn’t mean he should be booted out. Fertitta seems to know that.