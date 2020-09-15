 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 15, 2020

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta clarifies Daryl Morey’s job security

September 15, 2020
by Grey Papke

Daryl Morey

Daryl Morey won’t be taking the fall for the Houston Rockets’ inability to break through in the Western Conference playoffs.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta affirmed that Morey’s job was safe, and the general manager would lead the search for a new head coach.

There were reports that Morey’s seat might be getting warm. This is a clear response to that, and a definite vote of confidence.

The 48-year-old Morey has been Houston’s general manager since 2007. The team has made the playoffs for eight straight years. A lot of that has to do with Morey’s savvy roster construction and ability to create teams that suit the style of his coaches. Just because they haven’t broken through in the West doesn’t mean he should be booted out. Fertitta seems to know that.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus