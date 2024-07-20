Timberwolves center absolutely dominated in Pro-Am game

Mere weeks after re-signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Luka Garza made his Twin Cities Pro-Am debut on Thursday night and put on quite the display.

Garza joined Team Strictly BBall and proceeded to put up eye-popping numbers. The 25-year-old center dropped 59 points, a Twin Cities Pro-Am record, to go along with 20 rebounds.

Luka Garza at the @TwinCitiesProAm for Team Strictly BBall: 59 PTS

20 REB New TCPA record for points in a game. Luka is one of the best offensive basketball talents in the world! pic.twitter.com/Rz6cefsii2 — Strictly Sports (@strictly_hs) July 19, 2024

The annual summer event played at Minnehaha Academy High School in Minneapolis features the top High School, amateur and professional basketball players with ties to the local area.

“I love it here in Minnesota and I have been building here for a little bit, it’s my third year here,” Garza said, via Sports Illustrated. “I came here on a training camp contract and they gave me an opportunity and I was able to get a two-way and then from there get my two-way converted and now to a multi-year deal.”

Garza re-signed with the Timberwolves on a two-year contract worth $4.5 million at the beginning of July. And while he’s appeared in just 53 games for the team over the past two seasons, he’s dominated in the G-League, averaging 36.7 points per game and becoming a fan favorite.