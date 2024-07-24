Knicks lock up Tom Thibodeau with contract extension

Tom Thibodeau has led the New York Knicks to their most successful stretch in over a decade. The team is rewarding him accordingly.

Thibodeau has agreed to a 3-year contract extension with the Knicks that runs through 2027-2028, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

A two-time NBA coach of the year, Thibodeau has led the Knicks to consecutive conference semifinal berths.

The 66-year-old has been the Knicks’ head coach for four seasons and helped turn the team around immediately. The team has enjoyed three winning seasons during his four years as head coach, including two playoff berths.

Under Thibodeau, the Knicks have reached the Eastern Conference semifinals two years in a row. That’s the first time since 1999-2000 that the Knicks have won at least one playoff series in consecutive years.

Thibodeau has long been known for working his players hard and putting together strong defenses. That has remained the case with the Knicks, who ranked in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency last season.

The Knicks are coming off a 50-32 record that saw them take the No. 2 seed in the East. That was their best regular-season record since the 2012-2013 season when they went 54-28.