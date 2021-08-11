Toni Kukoc chooses Michael Jordan, Jerry Reinsdorf as his Hall of Fame co-presenters

Michael Jordan will be making an appearance on stage for the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions next month.

Toni Kukoc is being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame as an election from the international committee. He has chosen MJ and Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf to be his co-presenters.

The full listing of presenters for September’s @Hoophall inductees, including Oscar Robertson for Bob Dandridge and a slew of legends for Bill Russell’s induction as a coach, is enclosed here in two screencaps: pic.twitter.com/HaK7MemsSc — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 11, 2021

Other inductees missing from the list above are Chris Webber, who will be presented by Isiah Thomas, and Jay Wright, who will be presented by Charles Barkley, Billy Cunningham, Herb Magee and George Raveling.

Kukoc, 52, currently serves as a special advisor to Reinsdorf. He was drafted by the Bulls in 1990 and came over to the team from Europe for the 1993-1994 season. He eventually played 13 seasons in the NBA, winning three championships with the Bulls and an NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

Kukoc averaged 11.6 points per game on 44.7 percent shooting and showed that European players could thrive in the NBA.

“I ended up over the years I guess, actually right now I can say it being a Hall of Famer: I proved myself to them, I proved myself to the coaches, I proved myself to the fans of Chicago that I was worth taking a chance on,” Kukoc said recently via CSN Chicago.

The enshrinement ceremony will take place on Sept. 11.