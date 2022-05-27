Tracy McGrady shares great Kobe Bryant story

Kobe Bryant was well known for his tireless work ethic and desire to get better at any cost, and basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady knew that from personal experience.

On Thursday, McGrady shared a story on WFAN’s “Carton and Roberts” that perfectly encapsulated Bryant’s competitiveness.

“We were in Paris,” McGrady said. “I was getting ready to go work out and [Kobe] was like, ‘Bro, what are you going to work out for?’ I was like, ‘Man I’m going to stay in shape and get ready for the upcoming season.’ He’s like, ‘It’s too early, it’s the offseason.’ Just testing me. I was like yeah okay, whatever man.

“So, I go upstairs, I change, I chill for a while. I go to the gym, walk in, who’s in there sweating, going hard? It was him. I just shook my head like, ‘Bro, didn’t you just tell me?’ Those were the mind games Kobe played and I figured that out early.”

T-Mac tells a great story about Kobe pic.twitter.com/KxoQtVsE0h — Carton & Roberts (@CartonRoberts) May 27, 2022

McGrady and Bryant had some great battles on the court during their careers, and stories like these show how Bryant was just as tough of a competitor away from the spotlight.

Although overshadowed by the greatness of Bryant, McGrady still put together a Hall of Fame career. McGrady won two scoring titles and made 7 All-Star Games over 16 career seasons.