Did Tristan Thompson get fan ejected for Kardashian comment?

Tristan Thompson may have taken a page out of former teammate LeBron James’ book and gotten a fan ejected.

Memphis Grizzlies beat writer Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian reported this weekend that a fan was removed from Sunday’s game between the Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings because he was making comments about the Kardashian family to the Kings big man Thompson.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee adds that referees, Grizzlies staff, and NBA security stopped play during the fourth quarter to have the fan removed. Thompson was reportedly looking in the fan’s direction and motioned to officials before the fan was escorted out.

Thompson, who had nine points and seven rebounds in the 128-101 loss to Memphis, prominently used to date youngest Kardashian sister Khloe. The two have a three-year-old daughter together.

The veteran Thompson has heard Kardashian taunts from fans before. But apparently, whatever the fan said in Memphis on Sunday crossed a line.

H/T Ahn Fire Digital

Photo: Dave Richard-USA Today Sports